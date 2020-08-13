City of Erie asking residents to fill out 2020 census

The City of Erie is asking residents to take 10 minutes to fill out the census.

Currently, the city is only seeing a 62% response rate to the nine question survey.

According to Mayor Joe Schember, this count impacts the community development block grants. The emergency solution grants and funding received for HUD. This also impacts funding for Erie’s Public Schools.

“As of right now, based on our current reporting. Erie will lose $80 million in federal funding for the next 10 years and that’s just within the city.” Mayor Schember said.

The city is currently having a contest for those who fill out the census. For more information on this, you can check it out by clicking Census Erie.