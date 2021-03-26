City of Erie awards nearly $90K in grant money to 38 small businesses & entrepreneurs

The City of Erie has awarded nearly $90,000 to 38 small businesses and entrepreneurs from the Flagship Micro-Grant program.

The program was created in 2018 to help small businesses in Erie.

City of Erie business officer Jennifer Hoffman says the application process is up and running for anyone looking to expand their business.

“We’re very happy to be able to bring it back and maybe give a view businesses a boost in the arm with the limited funds that we do have,” said Jennifer Hoffman, business officer, City of Erie.

The deadline to apply is April 16.