City of Erie awards several small business owners with a Flagship Fund Grant

The City of Erie is awarding several small business owners with a Flagship Fund Grant today.

Fourteen small businesses out of the 43 that applied for the money received grants ranging from $1,000 to $2,500.

The city’s business development officer, Jennifer Hoffman, said that it’s important for starting businesses to get that helping hand.

“It’s really important for small businesses to have that little bit of leg up when they’re walking and ready to run. 2,500 dollars could really mean a huge difference in their business plan,” said Jennifer Hoffman, Business Development Officer for City of Erie.

The Flagship Fund awards totaled just over $26,000.