Christmas is over, which means you can begin disposing your Christmas trees.

The City of Erie has started the annual live Christmas tree collection. If you’re taking part in this, the City of Erie asks the tree be free from all decorations and is curbside on your regular collection night. The trees will be collected through Thursday, January 24th.

For any questions about the collection, you can call the Bureau of Refuse and Recycling at 870-1450.