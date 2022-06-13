Paving projects have begun in the City of Erie. The Public Works Department and Streets Bureau are working to improve city neighborhoods.

The warmer weather usually marks the start of annual city paving projects.

On Monday morning the City Streets Department focused on paving East 10th Street from Marne to Bacon Street.

The streets department also paved Pennsylvania Avenue from East 9th Street to McCarter Ave.

One representative from the streets department said that they will continue the paving projects all summer long.

“We want to see investment, and whether that’s private investment or the ability that homeowners would now reach out and want to get their properties rehabilitated through one of the grant programs from the authority. Ultimately it’s that private investment in neighborhoods. There are certain blocks and areas within the city that we’ve demolished blighted properties and we’ve seen that private investment come back in, and those neighborhoods improve stability,” said Jeff Gibbens, Assistant Bureau Chief of Erie City Streets Department.