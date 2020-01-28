City of Erie begins work on a five year consolidated plan







What should Erie look like in the next five years and how should we use federal dollars to get there? That’s the purpose of the city’s five year plan and your thoughts will matter in the coming months.

This plan will serve as the blueprint as to where those federal funds will go from July 1st of 2020 through June of 2025. As the work to decided where the figures should go, the community has a chance to speak out.

The City of Erie has begun the process of preparing its five year consolidated plan for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. However, before a draft is completed, the public has a chance to speak out.

“We provide emergency shelter, but the goal is to get people into permanent housing in and out of the shelter. In order to do that, I think affordable housing needs to be a high priority.” said Grace Kennedy, Executive Director of Community of Caring.

The city will work with Mullin & Lonergan for this project to identify what the housing and community development needs are. Before finalizing the plan, the accessibility of city housing is something that will be looked into.

“We see a lot of changes in people being able to afford living in the city, even in Erie and all across the country. Housing affordability, as well as the needs for what is needed for housing special needs.” said Bill Wasielewski, principal of Mullin & Lonergan.

“One of the areas that I’ve discussed with our consultants is I would like to see us pivot more towards economic development funding. Historically, we haven’t really dedicated those funds toward economic development, so I think we need to pivot towards that, but also support the ongoing community projects.” said Chris Groner, Director of economic and community development for the City of Erie.

A draft plan will be available for public display around March 16th.

For more on how you can voice your opinion on what the priorities should be for the plan, you can do so by clicking here