City of Erie budget shortfall coming from rise in unemployment

The City of Erie is moving forward with a long-term lease deal with Erie Water Works.

But, when looking at how this can help the city now it raising a question of where the shortfall is coming from.

The city announced an expected $3.3 million deficit for this years budget with the majority of this coming from taxes.

According to the City of Erie’s Finance Director, this is from the lack of income tax coming in due to the significant rise of unemployment.

“We take an income tax number every year in this budget book and say we are going to have an unemployment of rate of 3 to 4% and it quadrupled where it was. So, if you and I aren’t working we aren’t paying income taxes,” said Paul Lichtenwalter, finance director, City of Erie.

The finance director went onto explain that you if you are on unemployment you will pay a federal income tax, but not state or local taxes.