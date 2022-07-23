Hundreds of people celebrated Erie’s diversity on Saturday afternoon in Perry Square.

The AmeriMasala Celebration returned to Downtown Erie.

AmeriMasala is a celebration of the culture and diversity in Erie. This was celebrated with a parade that included drums and music.

The parade traveled from 3rd and State Streets to Perry Square.

There were cultural activities throughout the square, as well as food trucks serving a variety of ethnic dishes.

The coordinator of the festival said that he was excited for the community to gather and celebrate.

“We’re about bringing people together, crossing racial and class lines. This is a conscious effort to bring people together in a social interaction way,” said Lynn Johnson, AmeriMasala Festival Founder.

This is the first AmeriMasala celebration since the start of the pandemic.