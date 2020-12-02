City of Erie celebrates the life and legacy of Harry T. Burleigh

The City of Erie is paying tribute to one of the most successful and recognized Erie natives.

This afternoon, city officials celebrated the life and legacy of Harry T. Burleigh.

Burleigh was born on December 2nd, 1866 and was an internationally known singer and composer.

Mayor Joe Schember recognized December 2nd as Harry T. Burleigh Day in Erie.

“I think for too long people like Harry. Harry is a person of color and too many of them have been set aside and forgotten about. He was so rich in his abilities and music and the things that he did for Erie that we want to make sure that he is celebrated and honored appropriately,” said Joe Schember, City of Erie Mayor.

The Burleigh Legacy Alliance is hosting a week long celebration of his life that highlights African American contributions to Northwest Pennsylvania.