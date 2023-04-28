Friday was Arbor Day and there are several events taking place in the City of Erie all day Saturday to celebrate.

Arbor Day encourages people to plant trees and this week several groups are helping the Erie Community do just that.

At Frontier Park’s LEAF Community building, they are giving away free tree seedlings from 8:30 a.m. to noon. They’re also giving away tree seedlings in east Perry Square starting at 10:00 a.m.

A leader from the Erie’s Urban Forest Committee said this is an important effort as more trees are needed to help the environment.

“There’s an understanding of how important it is to have trees in cities. Trees absorb heat, they shade of course, they absorb storm water. Come out tomorrow and do your part to make the city a better place, to make the community a better place, to make the world a better place,” said John Vanco, member of the Urban Forest Committee.

Leaders are asking city leaders to plant a tree now through May 5 and post photos of it on social media using #eriearborday.

For more information on other tree planting events head to their website here.