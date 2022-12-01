It’s a week to celebrate Harry T. Burleigh, and the City of Erie is creating events to remember the artist’s life and legacy.

Burleigh is an Erie native music composer and singer who was born in the late 1800s. City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember says he’s an example of local artistic success.

There are several opportunities to celebrate his life, including an event Thursday, Dec. 1 at the New Life & Spirit Revival Center on East 9th Street. That event started at 6 p.m. Thursday.

There is also a street naming ceremony Friday at 2:30 p.m. on the corner of West 7th and Cherry streets.

“Young kids today need inspiration, and they need inspiration from successful roll models… With Harry T. Burleigh being born here in 1866, and his great accomplishment in music, his traveling the world, and he is known as the father of gospel, that happened here in Erie,” said Johnny Johnson, president, Burleigh Legacy Alliance.

Burleigh was born on Dec. 2, 1866.