City of Erie celebrating Juneteenth this weekend

The City of Erie has proclaimed Juneteenth as a recognition and celebration of one of the most important days in U.S. history.

Juneteenth is the recognition of the emancipation of African Americans who had been enslaved in the United States.

This originated in Galveston, Texas and now is celebrated annually on June 19th.

Angelia McNair, coordinator of Erie Juneteenth, says the day is all about the celebration of African American freedom.

She says throughout this weekend there will be a celebration of the holiday in the city. She also says on a federal level, it has been long overdue to recognize the holiday.

“Juneteenth should’ve already been a federal holiday, and I know Governor Wolf made it a state holiday a few years ago. I’m excited to see that we’re moving forward on a federal level because it should be celebrated on a federal level. This is a holiday that celebrates something amazing that happened in the United States,” said Angela McNair, Erie Juneteenth.

With the holiday receiving increasing recognition, the House followed the Senate’s lead and passed a resolution declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday.

The Bill heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

