The City of Erie is challenging the 2020 census after a possible undercount. City officials hoping a correction in population size could result in more federal funding.

The CEO of a community organization said the amount of federal funding that comes into the area is dependent on the census and that it can also affect job availability.

The City of Erie is looking to correct the population size on the 2020 census after City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember said a possible undercount may have occurred shortly after the start of the pandemic.

“I had one person that did a lot, he was a part-time person for a short period of time. He would be going door-to-door, and he told me that many houses he knew there were people inside, he could hear them, but they wouldn’t come to the door because they were afraid they’d catch COVID if they did,” Mayor Schember said.

The city is now in the process of attempting to correct the possible mistake that the mayor said could affect the amount of federal funding allotted to the area.

“For cities like us here in Erie, 100,000 is kind of a check point where once you get down below that, your federal funding, especially, goes down considerably. So, we’d like to get at least closer to 1000,000. It would be wonderful to get back over 100,000. We don’t think that’s going to be possible this year, but we’ll take whatever we can get to move us up,” Schember said.

The CEO of the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership said job initiatives are also on the line due to the possible undercount.

“Any time that we can have increased federal funding for many of the disadvantaged population or underestimated populations, we can use it as a job creation strategy. So again, this is one of the critical aspects that all communities look for,” said James Grunke, CEO of Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

Grunke said housing opportunity is also an aspect to consider in the cycle of jobs and growth in Erie.

“There’s a lot of housing opportunity, there’s very good affordable housing, and there’s great housing stock for people to come live in the City of Erie,” Grunke said.

Schember said the city has until the end of June to submit their request.