City of Erie Code Enforcement and Cathedral Prep working to meet school building requirements

City of Erie Code Enforcement and Cathedral Prep school are working to meet some unusual building requirements and it hasn’t been easy.

The City of Erie Code Enforcement Board upholding their decision for the new Cathedral Prep center to include a storm shelter.

One city official says, currently, the school is working with engineers to ensure the building meets all of the requirements, including a storm shelter.

“They’ll go back and, maybe, come up with a different design plan or different alternatives. Right now, they’re looking to correct the situation.” said Andy Zimmerman, Manager of Bureau of Code Enforcement at City of Erie.

This comes after Cathedral Preparatory School’s appeal of the need for a storm shelter, which was denied by the board. Prep-Villa then appealed to Erie County Common Pleas court claiming that the board’s requirement for a storm shelter is based on inaccurate data.

Judge John Mead sent the case back to the Building Code Board of Appeals and the board recently upheld the decision. One city official explains why a storm shelter and other building requirements are necessary.

“There’s life safety. You want to make sure that a building will withstand an earthquake, tornado, that its built correctly.” Zimmerman said.

Despite some back and forth officials, officials from Cathedral Prep say they are working with their architects and the city to meet building requirements.

The Interim President of the school saying:

“We are prepared to adhere to all relevant regulations in this regard and are in the process of working with engineers to ensure the school is in complete compliance.” David Slomski, Interim President at Cathedral Prep

The president says the storm shelter will not impact their construction timeline. The project is scheduled to be complete by September 2022.

