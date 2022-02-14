City of Erie Code Enforcement to follow updated international building code

Effective February 14th, City of Erie Code Enforcement will follow an updated international building code.

Across the commonwealth, an updated international building code went into effect.

The city’s code enforcement manager said that they’ve been waiting for three years for this change.

This means that any new buildings will need to adhere to several changes including a carbon monoxide alarm requirement.

“In the past there was an exception in the code for battery operated and so forth, but now they are required to be interconnected. Your smoke detectors and also your carbon monoxide detectors in new homes and additions,” said Andy Zimmerman, Manager of Code Enforcement.

Zimmerman said that another charge is that sprinkler protection is now required in large existing buildings where alcohol is served.