City of Erie completes assessment of road work being paved this season

The City of Erie has completed its assessment of what road work must be paved this season. This summer’s total construction will cost just under $4 million

We take a look at some of the factors that go into choosing what projects move forward.

Work is underway for the City of Erie when it comes to improving the conditions of the streets. The three contracted projects are set to begin within the next month.

The map of the city’s street improvement program for this year is out. Each year some neighbors are winners, but for others it’s wait until next year, but how are those decisions made?

“It’s ADT so average daily traffic and actual conditions to the road. So, we balance that out from best to worst down the list and go as far as the budget allows us,” said John Tushak, City Engineer for the City of Erie.

You may have noticed City Public Works employees are already working on the streets while not wearing masks.

Mayor Joe Schember addressed this issue explaining that the state rules excuse essential workers whose work is physically demanding from wearing masks.

“Masks can actually create an unsafe work environment when operating the equipment. They can create unbearable heat and impede vision by fogging glasses,” Schember said.

The city engineer explained what differentiates a project from being done by contractors or City workers.

“Streets are busier and have more traffic. We’ll let the contractors do that they’re equipped to set up the traffic controllers and then some of the back roads that aren’t as demanding and carry enough traffic. We’ll do those ones in house,” said Tushak.

The total contracted work will cost the city just under $2.6 million.

For a list of the projects and instruction of what to do if you want to report a pothole, you can check out the links below.