City of Erie continues cleaning efforts from the recent snowfall and to prepare for more winter weather

More snow is expected to cover the Erie area overnight just as clean up efforts are beginning to wrap up from the foot of snow we already received.

We went over to West 7th Street for a look at what the city is doing to clear inner city streets.

As snow is already beginning to fall, this is leading to what could be another busy night for public works employees.

Snow is piling up and plows are taking to the streets and even the sidewalks.

The City of Erie is continuing its cleaning efforts from the recent snowfall as well as to prepare for more winter weather.

With crews clearing the streets, city residents are making way to clean the sidewalks, some even making sure they help their neighbors.

“If everyone helped that will save you from being in street. That will help the handicapped people who have wheelchairs and can’t get out and shovel. The only way the community can come together is to help each other and help one teach one,” said an Anonymous Erie Resident.

City of Erie plow drivers are taking on the roads on Tuesday after more than a dozen inches of snow covered the streets.

The Public Works Department is preparing for another snow fall extending into Wednesday morning.

One of the biggest issues that the city is facing is cars being parked on the wrong side of the street.

“You really really need to pay attention to that because it hampers out procedures immensely where we cannot get the road, where you cannot park on the opposite side of the streets the next day where it is clear. Everybody just keeps getting stuck,” said Jeff Gibbons, Streets Superintendent for the City of Erie Public Works.

Twenty six plow trucks are on the road for the city as well as wing plow trucks and front end loaders as they clear areas such as cul de sacs.

The city said that cars not parked according to the odd even parking regulations can be ticketed.