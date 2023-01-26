One highly visible property along West 12th Street continues to be cited by the City of Erie Code Enforcement.

The former LORD Corporation site located on West 12th Street is being described as an eyesore by neighbors.

City of Erie Code Enforcement has filed two citations with the district judge for the condition of the property.

One city official explained how vacant lots like this can be problematic for neighbors.

“A vacant lot like this will bring a lot of mice to the neighboring properties, so that’s an issue we see a lot with these vacant properties that just sit with high weeds and grass. It’s very important that we keep any vacant property, commercial or residential, cleaned up and free of junk, and debris, and high grass,” said Jake Binney of Code Enforcement.

The property is for sale, and neighbors said they hope to see the site sold and taken care of.