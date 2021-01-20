City of Erie continues to clear roads after more than a foot of snowfall

The City of Erie streets department continues to clear the streets.

Plow drivers are still taking on the roads after more than a foot of snow Tuesday.

One major issue drivers were running into is residents not obeying the odd/even parking regulations.

“We do not enforce the parking regulations, that is either the police or parking authority, and they’ll ticket them, but they won’t tow them unless we are declared a snow emergency, that’s totally different. If the Mayor declares a snow emergency then they can come and tow cars that are snow birds that are in the way,” said Jeff Gibbons, streets superintendent, City of Erie Public Works.

The City of Erie says there are 26 plows out during the heaviest snowfall.