We are learning more about the ongoing effort to eliminate nuisance bars in the City of Erie.

Just last week a downtown bar closed its doors.

The Super Chicken Lounge, located at the former Docksiders Night Club at 1015 State Street, closed last week.

According to the notice posted on the building’s entrance, the business was closed on May 4 after violating the city’s zoning ordinance.

This comes after police were called to the restaurant Sunday, April 30 for a shots fired incident. The owner now faces attempted homicide charges.

There are several other night clubs that the city is also investigating, including the Metroplex Night Club on Buffalo Road; there was a fatal shooting at the Metroplex this past December.

Authorities say when violent crimes take place at an establishment, agencies work together to monitor the business moving forward.

“It’s going to draw the attention of our Nuisance Bar Task Force, it’s going to draw the attention of the state police and liquor control board, it’s going to draw the attention of our zoning department at City Hall. We look at those things, we look at crime mapping, we look at crime stats and heat mapping in those areas. If it appears that the establishment is the source of these crimes, then that’s definitely something we look in to,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie of Police.

We’ll have much more tonight on JET 24 Action News beginning at 5 p.m. on the latest work that the city’s Nuisance Bar Task Force is doing to reduce crime.