The City of Erie is getting a grant to electrify trash collection.

The Department of Public Works is receiving $3.12 million to purchase five all-electric vehicles. The grant is provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Sarah Peelman, the city’s sustainability coordinator, said these heavy-duty trucks have been tested in cold and snowy climates in Canada.

And now, the City of Erie will collect more data to see if these trucks should be implemented across the country.

“Using real-time software to get real-life information on the trucks and the emissions and how many miles they travel and how much energy they use. That will be really cool because we’ll be a leader in the state to share all that information with other municipalities,” said Peelman.

The electric trucks will replace others that have been on city streets for more than a decade.