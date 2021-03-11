City of Erie expected to receive $79.08 million part of American Rescue Plan

Mayor Joe Schember announcing that the City of Erie expects to receive more than $79 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan.

The mayor says he hopes the millions of dollars will help those who are struggling the most.

The City of Erie expects to receive a little more than $79 million from the American Rescue Plan. Mayor Schember says the City of Erie has lost $5 million in revenue during the pandemic. He hopes this will help those who are struggling to get by.

“I’m really hoping a lot of this money could be used to help low-income people, immigrants and refugees and minorities.” Mayor Schember said.

Many hope the funds could alleviate the struggles that many are going through in the City of Erie.

“We really want to make sure they are administered in the most client centered way as possible because, really, at the end of the day, the families in need need those monies today.” said David Gonzalez, CEO of St. Martin Center.

Gonzalez says the center provides rental, foo, and transportation assistance to hundreds of families. He says he sees many struggling to make ends meet, now more than ever. Only time can tell how and when the $79.08 million in federal dollars could be used to uplift those who really need the help.

“People that are struggling to get by, don’t know where their next meal is coming from and that sort of thing. If we could really take them to another level with it, that would really help transform Erie.” Mayor Schember said.

Mayor Schember plans to provide more details on how the funds can be used by the City of Erie.