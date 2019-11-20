City of Erie files cease and desist order against Erie Coke regarding the removal of their waste

The City of Erie is taking action against Erie Coke.

According to Mayor Joe Schember, the city has chosen to file a cease and desist order against the plant.

Mayor Schember stating that through this order, Erie Coke will need to take action to either clean up what they’re sending to the discharge plant or ship that somewhere else for removal instead of putting it down the sewer.

The city explained the reasoning behind this is to make sure the air is safe and that Erie Coke is operating within the guidelines of the pre-treatment ordinance and the discharge permit.

“This can’t be permitted to continue as Erie Coke has many more years and there’s been action against them in the past and they still have the same violations and effects. So, we’re taking this action to try and bring it to a conclusion. Either they get it fixed or they have to ship the stuff somewhere else,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

Erie Coke has until December 15th to comply with the order.