City of Erie Fire Department respond to late night house fire on East 8th Street

The City of Erie Fire Department responded to a call on East 8th Street around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning.

According to reports, three people were inside the house when a neighbor alerted them to get out of the house after the neighbor saw the flames.

The fire reportedly started on the exterior of the porch and eventually spread to the first and second floor of the house and then to the attic.

No injuries have been reported from this fire. As of now the fire is still being investigated by the City of Erie Fire Department.