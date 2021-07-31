City of Erie fire inspector expresses concern over battery caused structure fires

Erie fire investigators said that the same issue is to blame for the three recent fires in our area.

Fire investigators prompted a warning recently about misusing certain rechargeable batteries.

The concern is that lithium ion and lithium polymer batteries can overheat and even burst into flames if put on the wrong charger.

The batteries have become very popular to power a host of home equipment from remote controlled cars to lawn and garden tools.

It’s vital that the right charger is used when charging these batteries.

“We want to end this now. We need to let people know that these batteries are dangerous. Give them some tips so they are charging them properly so we can stop this at three fires. We don’t want anyone to lose their life or property over a battery,” said Darren Hart, Chief Fire Inspector.

Hart suggested that you should double check to make sure you have the right charger. He also suggested not storing the batteries near heated, cold, or flammable materials.

