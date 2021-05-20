City of Erie Fire Stations receive new alerting system

The Erie Fire Department has received a new Bryx Fire Station Alerting System, which could help save lives.

The alerting system provides real-time alerts between firefighters.

The new system has been installed in all City of Erie Fire Stations. Corresponding electronic tablets have also been installed in each of Erie’s frontline fire trucks.

The Erie Fire Department says this initiative will help them work faster, smoother and smarter.

The $100,000 grant money for the fire department came from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.