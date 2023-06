A busy night for City of Erie firefighters. Crews were dispatched to the scene of a fire around 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 12th Street.

When crews arrived, there was a fire in a junk yard and it was spreading to area businesses.

Firefighters needed to use the cherry picker to shoot water onto the blaze. Crews were able to get the fire under control about an hour later.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and we’re not sure if there were any injuries.