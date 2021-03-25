City of Erie Flagship Micro-Grant program aiming to help more businesses with grant funds

The City of Erie has awarded nearly $90,000 to 38 small businesses and entrepreneurs from the Flagship Micro-Grant Program.

The program was created in 2018 to help small businesses in Erie and it is meant to help any small businesses in need.

The City of Erie business officer Jennifer Hoffman says applications are up and running for anyone that’s looking to expand their business.

The deadline for applications is April 16th. You can apply by visiting the City of Erie’s website.

