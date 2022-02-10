City of Erie hires team to develop diversity plan

Mayor Joe Schember announcing on Thursday that the City of Erie has hired a consulting team to help Erie becomes a more inclusive place to live and work.

City Council approving funding for a team called the Strategic Consulting Partners to lead this diversity initiative. The goal is to embrace the city’s diversity and make Erie a more equitable and inclusive place to live and work. City Council approved about $100,000 for this project back in July of 2021.

“We’re trying to dismantle any systemic disparities of antiquated policies that may still exist that keeps those disparities in place and this initiative is going to dismantle any policies that keep the community marginalized,” said Michael Outlaw, Community Liaison for the City of Erie.

The consulting team includes local leaders such as Gannon University professor Parris Baker. These leaders are going to create standards for best practices in municipal government. The team’s efforts include making recommendations on how to improve recruitment policies for city jobs.

“To look at things from a neutral perspective, they weren’t born and raised here, they didn’t grow up in Erie, but now they’re going to look at what we do and everything in our files to make sure everything that we do is treating everyone equally and they’ll advise us on how to change things if we’re not,” said Mayor Joe Schember.

One City of Erie Police Officer says this initiative only furthers the kind of minority recruitment that the Erie Police Department is working on.

“I think part of showing that solidarity is getting out there and educating the community as far as, we agree that there is a need to make the police department reflective of the community that it serves,” said Sgt. Tom Lenox, Erie Police Department.