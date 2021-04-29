City of Erie holding electronic & tire recycling event this weekend

Looking for a location to dispose your electronics and tires? The City of Erie has a destination for you to do that.

You can recycle your items at the City of Erie Municipal Complex at 1926 Holland Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1st.

Residents can bring up to six tires to dispose. There is no limit on how much electronics you can dispose.

Mayor Joe Schember says that from 2013 to 2019 the City of Erie recycled over 300 tons of electronics.

“Some of these electronics are very hard to get rid of and it’s very big and takes up a lot of room, so it’s an opportunity to kind of clear out your house and get it ready for the next stuff coming in,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.