Saturday, the City of Erie had their annual Recycling Drop Off Day where Erie residents had the opportunity to recycle tires and electrons for free.

This event has been going on for over 20 years for tire recycling and electronics were recently added in the last five years.

The Sustainability Coordinator for the City of Erie told us that electronics have a lot of hazardous material in them, some even radioactive. So, it’s important to dispose of them properly so that we don’t pollute the environment.

If you we’re unable to attend today, the City of Erie still has a way to recycle materials.

“Erie County has a household hazardous waste collection event for electronics and house hold hazardous waste they’re spread throughout the year you can contact Erie County Recycling for more information on those but those you do have to pay a small fee,” said Sarah Peelman, sustainability coordinator for the City of Erie.

Peelman said tires are recyclable at any store that sells them for about $5 per tire.