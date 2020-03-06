City of Erie holds final financial plan meeting

Last year, the City of Erie hired a consulting firm to help them with financial problems. Thursday night, the firm gave Mayor Joe Schember and members of city council a final report of their findings and recommendations.

Public Financial Management out of Philadelphia created a plan to increase Erie’s revenue while cutting costs.

“You don’t write a plan then put it on the shelf and never use it. You use a plan that directs future activities. Today was the end of the first step and the beginning of what comes next.” said Gordon Mann.

Mann talked about the financial problems facing the city and mentioned the “Three headed dragon”

“The City of Erie has a deficit that grows to $15 million over five years. 15 million is a big scary number, it’s hard to think about how to fix that, so we break that down into pieces: there is a pension piece, a debt piece and a structural piece. That is the three heads of the dragon.”

Mayor Schember says the City of Erie should be able to follow the recommendations.

“They really identified the three major problems that the city has and they have recommended a number of steps that we take to address each of those problems.” Mayor Schember said. “We are committed to doing that and I expect that over the next couple of years, we will get the City’s financial house in order and it will be healthy for many years.”

During the meeting, they also talked about a deal with Erie Water Works.

“They are still willing to do it, but we are still working with council. They want to see the appraisal first, but we are trying to let that happen. I don’t know where it is going to go from here to be honest but we want to do something to reduce our debt.” Mayor Schember said.

Public Financial Management has been hired by other Pennsylvania cities in the past to help fix financial problems.