City of Erie holds study session for 2020 budget, with good news for property owners

Erie City Council begins work on the 2020 budget at a study session this evening, with some good news for some taxpayers.

Changes were made possibly by Erie Water Works which agreed to prepay their lease through 2060. Council wants to eliminate the 0.75% increase on real estate tax, which will eliminate Erie residents from paying an additional tax in 2020.

Residents who also work in the City of Erie but live outside the city will pay the same special levy income tax. The city is also looking to adjust the rate of return in pension plans which will save at least $67 million