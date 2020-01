If you’re still in need of a blue recycling bin, you may be in luck.

The City of Erie will host a special recycling event tomorrow to distribute the bins at 1925 Holland Street. If you plan on heading out, the city explained that there will only be one bin given out per household and you must show identification that you live within the city.

There is an estimate of 500 bins that will be available. The distribution is scheduled to begin at 8:00am and will run until the city runs out.