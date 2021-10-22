City of Erie hosting session on lead poisoning Oct. 28

The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Erie is partnering with the Lead-Free Promise Project to educate parents on the dangers of lead.

The Redevelopment Authority will host an engagement session to inform parents of ways to protect their children from lead paint poisoning. The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 28, at the MLK Center on 312 Chestnut St. from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Those interested in attending must call (814) 870-1540 to register. Those who register early will be eligible to receive prizes.

