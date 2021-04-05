City of Erie hosts public hearing on spending federal grant money

If you are looking for an opportunity to learn about how the city is spending federal grant money, you will have the opportunity to do so tonight.

At 6 p.m. on April 5th, there will be a public hearing about how the City of Erie plans to spend about three million dollars in grant funding.

This money is coming from the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. There was also a public hearing earlier this morning.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember said that the City of Erie Department of Economic Development is working to help the community.

“They really focus on using that money the way it’s intended and to help the people that need it most and all of our community centers are getting money. I know we always try to fund projects that are going to have a lasting affect,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

To attend the virtual public hearing on April 5th, click here.

To watch the public hearing from this morning, click here.