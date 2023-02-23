The future of the much-debated Kahkwa Bridge could become clearer after a meeting scheduled Thursday night.

The over 100-year-old bridge was demolished in 2021 because of advanced deterioration.

The City of Erie and the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization are holding a meeting and information session Thursday evening to update the public on the Kahkwa Bridge project.

The bridge was built in 1920 and routed Kahkwa Boulevard over Ravine Drive on Erie’s west side.

It was knocked down in 2021. A new bridge is planned that will include many updates such as sidewalks for pedestrians and cyclists.

Thursday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m., and will give the public a better picture of the project developments, also new alternatives for the bridge. They are also looking for feedback.