City of Erie hosts virtual career fair for those looking to become police officers or fire fighters

Area residents who are looking to become a police officer or a fire fighter will get an opportunity to begin the process during a career fair set to begin at 65 p.m. on October 27th.

The event will go through the process of how to take on one of the public service jobs and get the information out before a round of tests are administered.

The City of Erie is hosting the event over Zoom to also educate on how to apply for funding and the process needed to enter the academy.

“I think we are getting a year out ahead of it which is more so than we’ve been able to do in the past. So I think the sooner the better just hitting the ground running. Recruiting is year round and it’s daily,” said Sargent Tom Lenox of the Erie Police Department.

The career fair is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. To register for this event, click here.