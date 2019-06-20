City of Erie introduces Home Investment Partnership program

Those looking to purchase a new home in the City of Erie could be getting some assistance. This is all apart of the new Home Investment Partnership program.

Homeowners can receive up to $24,999 in order to get their home to code standards, help with closing costs or for down payment assistance. In order to qualify for this home owners must be income eligible, have a single family dwelling home within city limits and meet code requirements. “This program gives them a boost. It gives them an open door to invest in their home. If its their first purchase and they need some work on it, we can potentially help them,” said Veronica Fields, Assistant Grant Administrator of City of Erie.

This program is federally funded and the hope is to have it up and running by the of the summer.