The City of Erie is taking action on two issues facing Bayfront businesses and home owners.

The first action the city is taking is at Dobbins Landing. The Erie Police Department is going to step up evening enforcement and patrols.

Business owners and visitors have complained about a long list of issues including vehicles blocking streets and business entrances, drag racing, loud music, fireworks and unpermitted vendors.

The Port Authority will close the dock to traffic starting at 10:30 pm nightly.

The Public Works Department will also enhance street sweeping and trash removal to address litter problems.