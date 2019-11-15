City of Erie Land Bank receives $414,000 allocation

An allocation is expediting the removal of blight in the City of Erie.

The City’s Land Bank receiving $414,000 from the Erie County Land Bank. This allocation allowing the land bank to acquire additional properties and demolish blighted properties throughout the city.

Property owners then have an opportunity to purchase these properties from the Erie Redevelopment Authority.

“This gives them an opportunity to put in a driveway they may not have had before,” said Kathy Wyrosdick, Planning Director for the City of Erie. “Potentially expand their garbage of their home.”

The land bank and Erie Redevelopment Authority both planning on asking the county for more money to continue their work.