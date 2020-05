This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. If you’re a census slacker and haven’t yet filled out the form for the 2020 head count, the federal government is trying another way to get in touch with you. Starting Wednesday, the U.S. Census Bureau is mailing out millions of paper forms to homes whose residents haven’t yet answered the once-a-decade questionnaire. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The City of Erie has introduced an incentive to get people to fill out the 2020 census.

If you are a city resident and fill out the nine question survey, you can be entered into a drawing for one of eight $100 prize packages.

All you need to do in order to qualify is send in your name, address, phone number and proof that you completed the 2020 census.

The city says that beginning May 25th winners will randomly be picked weekly and announced.