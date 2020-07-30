City of Erie launches Department of Planning and Neighborhood Resources

The City of Erie wants to be more aggressive with neighborhood issues and Mayor Joe Schember wants to reorganize some city departments to do that.

When city workers walk through the doors come September, they might be walking into their same positions, but the duties may now fall under a different department and a new boss.

Kathy Wyrosdick is appointed as the City of Erie’s first ever director of the Department of Planning and Neighborhood Resources.

“I, and the Mayor and the Mayor’s team felt that this was an absolutely critical step in order to help the city, for one, hopefully come back from the pandemic as best we can, but also grow in the future.” Wyrosdick said.

Under the umbrella of this department will be code enforcement, zoning, city arborist and sustainability coordinator, and the neighborhood and GIS.

“That’s what this is really aimed to accomplish, get the new 17-18 people who are in the planning department now not just answering problem calls, but really looking to transform Erie and make it better.” Mayor Schember said.

Through the restructuring of City Hall, the planning department will have six main functions. These include:

Implementing the neighborhood plans developed

Work on focused blight mitigation strategies

Support neighborhood groups

Develop tools and policies to address the issues the Erie community faces

Collaborate more with the Erie Redevelopment Authority and the Erie Land Bank

Identify and secure additional resources to address areas of need within neighborhoods

These look to create a more proactive approach from the city.

“Now, we are able to get a laundry list of properties and properties that are struggling that are vacant and we are able to identify those to code enforcement and track their progress.”

The city will look to have this department up and running on September 14th. Erie City Council will have ordinance on their agenda pertaining to the creation of this department on Wednesday. This looks to amend the administrative code to create the department.