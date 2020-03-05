City of Erie launches interactive map on website

There is a new way you can detect where things are within the City of Erie.

The city has launched a new interactive map on its website. Once on, you can click to see specifically what zones your home falls in.

For example, when garbage pickup is, who is your zoning officer and what neighborhood organizations are near you.

In addition, if you’re looking to find where parks are or maybe where you can find some public art, the map can help you with that as well.

“It’s just interesting to see it on a map and see it geographically and look at your own personal neighborhood and see all of the surprising things that you never knew about in your own neighborhood. It makes me want to go out and explore all the cool things that are available to Erie residents,” said Erin Carey, neighborhood planner, City of Erie.

You are encouraged to call Erie City Hall if you have any additional ideas of what should be included on the interactive map. You can check out the map by clicking here.