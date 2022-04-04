The City of Erie is hosting public hearings to keep residents informed about proposed spending amounts for 2022.

The city hosted a second public hearing to lay out their priorities for funding in 2022.

Funding priorities include housing, administration planning and management, as well as, economic and community development.

Monday morning in City Hall chambers, staff hosted the second public hearing, allowing citizens to have input.

Next month, city council will authorize the annual plan and submit it to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

One city official says she hopes Erie receives the same amount of funding as they have in previous years.

“We don’t know what we’re getting. We’re hoping that maybe we’ll receive what we received last year. We are concerned that our funding may not be as much as it was because of the 2020 census where our population has dropped,” said Debra Smith, Director of Economic and Community Development, City of Erie.

Another public hearing will be hosted in City Hall chambers at 6 p.m. Monday.