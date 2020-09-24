City of Erie logging with horses in Glenwood Park

The City of Erie will be logging in Glenwood Park with horses. This is a continuation of a project that’s called Forest Management System.

It began back in 2018. The purpose of the project is to take down as many dead trees as possible in the City of Erie.

Chuck Zysk, the assistant director of public works property & parks, says the project is using Amish and loggers to remove the trees since it’ll be safer to do so.

“We started in 2018 in a different section of Glenwood Park, we’re very happy. By using the horses and the skids we do less damage to the forest floor,” said Chuck Zysk, assistant director of public works property & parks.

Removing the overgrowth would allow all the trees to thrive.