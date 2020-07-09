City of Erie Looking For Feedback on Active Erie Plan

The City of Erie is looking for feedback when it comes to the Active Erie Plan.

The community wide active transportation plan is meant to make the city more accessible for people who are walking or biking.

This process began in the Fall and now they’re looking to hear from residents through a survey.

Those who participate will be entered for a chance to win one of five $100 gift cards from Erie Businesses.

“It’s vitally important for people who can to take this survey and provide us your feedback,” said Erie City Planner Kathy Wyrosdick.

“In addition to the survey there are some listening sessions, they are virtual sessions that will be held next week.”

The survey closes on Friday, July 17th.