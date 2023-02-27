The City of Erie is looking for a new planning director.

The city’s planning and neighborhood resource director, David Forrest, resigned this past Friday.

Forrest took the position in September of 2022.

Right now there are several improvement projects being developed in the city, and Erie officials are looking to find a qualified candidate to lead these initiatives.

Mayor Joe Schember told us Monday morning that it may be difficult to find a replacement, but he says he’s invested in hiring a new planning director.

“This is really a great job if someone cares about the community and wants to make a difference. I can tell you it’s a very important job to me and to everyone else on my team, that we have a good person in there leading the planning process and moving Erie forward,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

The former planner worked with city council to pass a vacant property ordinance, you will hear much more on the status of the project this evening on JET 24 Action News beginning at 5 p.m.