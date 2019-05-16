City of Erie looks to make Perry Square more family friendly

Some changes could be coming to Perry Square soon.



Mayor Joe Schember said the city is looking to limit smoking in the park to specific areas and eliminate the open container law. The mayor said this is all part of an effort to make the park more family friendly.

“We are looking to really make Perry Square a family area where people come with their children and with smoking that’s difficult because people inhale it even when you’re outside you still smell smoke when you go past and particularly drinking we feel that its not appropriate,” said Schember.

City council will vote on this issue in June.

