City of Erie looks to review Flagship Fund Grant applications

The City of Erie will soon review more than 30 applications to see what businesses will be awarded the Flagship Fund Grant.

Throughout the month of July, local businesses had the opportunity to apply for the grant, which allows them to receive up to $5,000.

The city is looking to fund between five to ten projects, however, they’re also offering advice on the businesses that aren’t chosen.

“Reach out and speak with us about maybe why you weren’t chosen. There might be some ideas for your project that could be combined with something else. I would say don’t give up, lets have a conversation,” said Chris Groner, Director, Department of Economic and Community Development.

The city said the goal is to determine the winners of the grant by mid August.